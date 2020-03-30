Samsung Galaxy Chromebook on sale at Best Buy starting April 6

Samsung

Samsung has a new Chromebook hitting store shelves in April. Not only will it be extra thin, but it will also have a high-resolution display.

The Galaxy Chromebook will go on sale April 6 for $999. At just 9.9mm thick, it's the thinnest Chromebook the company has ever made, according to a release from Samsung Monday. It also has a 13.3-inch AMOLED display with 4K UHD resolution, which Samsung says is a first for a Chrome OS laptop.

This is the company's first official Chromebook carrying the Galaxy name. Powering the device is a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, with up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The Galaxy Chrome will come in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray and will be available for purchase from Best Buy and Samsung's website.