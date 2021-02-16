Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 preorder starts now at $550, available March 1

Samsung's latest premium Chromebook is now available for preorder. The Galaxy Chromebook 2, announced in January ahead of CES 2021, streamlines the first-gen model's features to make this update more affordable, pricing its base model at $550. However, it keeps the original's polished design that made it a standout in the category.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the first with a 13.3-inch QLED display with 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution, which can be found on a couple of Samsung's Windows 10 laptops. It weighs less than 3 pounds (1.2 kilograms) and has a slim aluminum chassis, a backlit keyboard and a color-matched touchpad. It also has USI pen support for writing or drawing on the two-in-one's display.

Preorders for the Galaxy Chromebook 2 start today and run through Feb. 28 from and and it will be available to purchase on March 1. If you need some encouragement to preorder, though, Best Buy is offering a $50 gift card, while going through Samsung will currently get you an $80 credit. If you buy between March 1 and March 16, Samsung will include a $30 credit.

There are currently two configurations available to order. The base model features an Intel Celeron 5205U processor with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage that sells for $550, while a version with an Intel 10th-gen Core i3-10110U CPU with twice the memory and storage of the base model will be $700. International pries aren't available, but $550 converts to about £400 or AU$710.

The Chromebook market exploded in 2020 due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp growth of those working and learning remotely. The increase in global shipments of Chromebooks is expected to continue for 2021.