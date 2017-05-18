Samsung's Note 8 might not be its first dual-camera phone

Slashleaks

While Samsung fans await the company's next premium phone, the Galaxy Note 8, it seems like a different phone may steal some of the Note's thunder. The next Galaxy C series phone, assumed to be called the Galaxy C10, is rumored to get dual cameras. If this speculation pans out, this would make it Samsung's first phone with the feature, and not the Note 8 (which is also rumored to sport a dual-camera setup).

The rumor gained steam after a couple of alleged renderings and case leaks showed that the device with two rear cameras. We can't independently confirm the authenticity of these leaks (especially this one, which isn't even trying that hard), and Samsung declined to comment. For these reasons, it's best to take these rumors with a grain of salt.

Dual rear cameras are becoming more common on premium flagship phones like the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, LG G6 and Huawei P9. But despite the feature's growing popularity, Samsung has yet to make a dual-camera phone.

There is some evidence, however, that the company is at least interested in the idea. In March, Samsung tweeted that its new Exynos 9 chip supports dual-camera capabilities. And past prototypes of the Galaxy S8 that surfaced before its release showed the device with two cameras.

Despite Samsung's Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series being way more popular than its Galaxy C series, phones within the C-family can hold their own in terms of specs. The Galaxy C9 Pro, for example, was the first Samsung phone to pack 6GB of RAM. It also features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 653 processor and has a 6-inch display.