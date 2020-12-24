Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro leak suggests a $199 price

Voice

Samsung's new wireless earbuds continue to leak out. After images of the Galaxy Buds Pro popped up earlier this month, we now have some idea on how much the new buds will cost.

Per a new comparison chart posted by Twitter leaker WalkingCat the new Buds Pro will retail for $199, or $50 more than the $149 Galaxy Buds Plus and $30 more than the bean-like $169 Galaxy Buds Live. The new Buds Pro will have an "intelligent active noise cancellation" feature and an improved water resistance rating of IPX7, which should allow it to be submerged in 1-meter water for up to 30-minutes. The Buds Pro and Buds Live were limited to an IPX2 rating.

A second image leaked by WalkingCat shows water bouncing off the earbuds, alongside a listing of new features including spatial audio support, a "conversation mode" and a new Galaxy Buds widget.

As previously leaked, the design will be similar to the Buds Plus though per the new chart it appears that battery life on the Buds Pro may be a bit weaker than either earlier Buds. Playback time on the Pro themselves will drop to eight hours, on par with the Live but three hours less than the Plus with the charging case only allowing for 28 hours of listening as opposed to the Live's 29 hours.

Talk time will seemingly fall to 4.5 hours, one hour less than the Buds Live and three hours less than the Buds Plus. With the charging case, the Pro will have 15 hours of talk time, on par with the Plus but four hours less than the Live.

Samsung is expected to make the Buds Pro available early in 2021. The company is slated to have a busy January with a CES press conference set for Jan. 11 and a rumored Unpacked event, where it is expected to announce the Galaxy S21, set for Jan. 14.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.