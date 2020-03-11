Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus will soon come in red

Samsung

Samsung has expanded the color options for its Galaxy Buds Plus headphones in the US. The company added a red option to its site, as well as other sites, like Amazon and Best Buy. 9to5Google earlier spotted the addition.

The red variant costs around $150, like its black, white and cloud blue counterparts. It's not yet available for sale, but Samsung's site says it's "coming soon."

Samsung unveiled the latest iteration of its wireless earbuds last month during its Unpacked event, along with the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra. It previously launched the red Buds Plus in South Korea.