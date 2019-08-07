Sarah Tew

Samsung surprised us with a new laptop today at its Unpacked event for the Galaxy Note 10. The Galaxy Book S is an ultrathin, ultralight laptop with a 13.3-inch touchscreen and running on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx compute platform. Like past Qualcomm-based PCs we've seen, the Galaxy Book S sips power and is capable of 23 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge.

While battery life was extremely long on past Snapdragon-powered laptops we've tested, performance in general lagged behind their Intel competition including Samsung's Galaxy Book 2. However, at Computex 2019, Qualcomm's demonstration of the 8cx compute platform showed it could more than keep up with an Intel Core i5. Samsung says the new chipset gives the Galaxy Book S 40% greater CPU performance and 80% greater graphics performance than the Galaxy Book 2.

This is a developing story. See everything Samsung announced at Unpacked.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung unveils Galaxy Book S