Samsung's Galaxy A71 5G UW heads to Verizon on July 16 for $650

Verizon

Samsung's Galaxy A71 5G has another home at a US wireless carrier: Verizon's joins AT&T and T-Mobile in bringing Samsung's midrange 5G phone to its shelves. The new phone, available for preorder July 9 before being released on July 16, will be Verizon's most affordable 5G phone yet at $650.

Like the AT&T and T-Mobile variants, Verizon's A71 5G (which it calls the A71 5G UW) features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a cutout at the top for the 32-megapixel main camera. A quad-camera setup can be found on the back of the phone, consisting of a 64-megapixel main shooter along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth lens.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor is under the hood and the battery remains the same at 4,500 mAh.

Whereas some phones, like Verizon's custom S20 5G, had to drop some features to make way for the millimeter-wave hardware, the RAM on the A71 5G UW has been bumped to 8GB (compared to 6GB on AT&T and T-Mobile's versions). Verizon's variant supports the carrier's current millimeter-wave 5G network as well as its forthcoming nationwide low-band service due to launch this year.

Verizon's custom S20 5G ended up with less RAM and lost the microSD card slot found on other S20 5G phones sold by rivals. Beyond bumping up the RAM, the A71 5G UW will also keep the microSD slot, allowing for an additional 1TB of storage on top of the built-in 128GB.

While the phone is Verizon's cheapest 5G device, the $650 phone is $50 pricier than the A71 5G sold by AT&T and T-Mobile.