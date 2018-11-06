Samsung Galaxy A6 and Tab S4 land on T-Mobile this Friday

Sarah Tew/CNET

Starting Friday Nov. 9, you'll be able to pick up a couple of the latest products in Samsung's mobile Galaxy -- the midrange Galaxy A6 phone and the flagship Galaxy Tab S4 tablet -- with monthly credits when you lease them from T-Mobile via its Equipment Installment Plan, using autopay and with a new line.

Samsung

So, for the 32GB Galaxy A6, the hardware will run you $10 a month for 24 months plus $16 down at signing after the bill credits are applied, with a two-week lag (total $256). In comparison, Sprint offers it for $16 for 18 months under similar conditions (total $288 after opting out of the $9 per month device protection), and the buy-outright international version (no US warranty) runs about $205 on Amazon.

For the Galaxy Tab S4, you have to sign up for a 6GB-or-better T-Mobile Simple Choice or T-Mobile One plan with autopay and it will cost $13.42 a month for 24 months, plus $28 down at signing, after bill credits. That comes to a hardware total of about $350.

Of course, they're limited-time offers, so grab them while you can.