Samsung Galaxy A51 outsells all other Android phones in the first quarter, analysts say

The Samsung Galaxy was the top selling Android phone in the world in the first quarter of 2020, according to a Wednesday report by Strategy Analytics. Six million units were shipped, giving it a 2% market share.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 was the second most popular Android phone worldwide, according to the report, taking a 1.9% market share in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus was in third place with a 1.7% share, making it "the only super-premium model appearing in our top-six ranking," Strategy Analytics executive director Neil Mawston said in a release.

Global shipments of smartphones reached 275 million total units in the first quarter of this year, Strategy Analytics director Linda Sui said, with Android accounting for an 86% share.

The Galaxy A51 sells for $400 (but prices can be lower with discounts). The Android phone market is "increasingly dominated by more affordable models," Strategy Analytics says.

"As mobile operators have reduced subsidies in recent years, and many countries are now tumbling into post-virus recession, smartphone consumers globally are becoming increasingly price-sensitive and they are seeking out new Android models that deliver the biggest bang for their buck," Juha Winter, associate director at Strategy Analytics, said. "Android is entering a post-premium era."