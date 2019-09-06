Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 hits US Sept. 20, starts at $350

Angela Lang/CNET

If you've been holding out for unlocked versions of Samsung's midrange Galaxy A Series in the US, you don't have long to wait. The rather excellent Galaxy A50 will be available unlocked on Sept. 20 directly from Samsung, Amazon and Best Buy, starting at $350. Preorders from Amazon, where you can get a free Galaxy Fit, and BestBuy, which can net savings of up to $150 with activation, open Friday.

The $250 A20 and $180 A10e will be available directly from the Korean phone makers on Sept. 20 too.

Samsung also revealed that its fancy 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S6 is available in stores and online Friday, starting at $649. If you buy before Sept. 22, you can get the Book Cover Keyboard for half price at $90.

If you're in the market for a smartwatch, the Bluetooth Galaxy Watch Active 2 -- starting at $280 for the 40mm version and $300 for the 44mm version -- will be available to preorder from Friday to Sept. 26 from the official site and some retailers. People who order directly from Samsung can get a free Wireless Charger Portable Battery.

Also available Friday are the black versions of its AKG N700NC M2 wireless headphones -- Samsung bought audio brand Harman Kardon back in 2016.