Samsung's new Galaxy A series looks good, but what about the S20 FE or S21?

Samsung's midrange Galaxy A series is a great option for Samsung fans who don't want to break the bank. And last month, in a virtual Unpacked event, the South Korean smartphone giant unveiled three new phones in the lineup: the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72. All three phones offer great performance and specs at a more affordable price.

But the decision is not quite a no-brainer. Why? Samsung also released the Galaxy S20 FE last year at a relatively affordable $700 price point. The S20 FE, which stands for Fan Edition, is a great option for Galaxy fans, and the phone even won CNET's Editors' Choice Award. Willing to spend just a bit more? The brand-new Galaxy S21 is another option, and it's $800.

Samsung hasn't revealed US pricing for the Galaxy A series yet, but European prices converted to US dollars have the Galaxy A phones ranging from approximately $410 to $530. (For international prices, scroll down to our specs chart at the bottom of this page.) Of the newest Galaxy A phones, the A52 5G is the only one with 5G, whereas the highest-end A72 has the best camera system. It comes with a telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.

The Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72 share a series of premium features including AMOLED displays, speedy refresh rates, big batteries and fast-charging support. They aren't all as high-end as those found on the Galaxy S21 or the Galaxy S20 FE, but some are on par. For instance, the A52 5G has a 120Hz display, the same refresh rate seen on the S21, S20 FE and the $1,200 Galaxy S21 Ultra. By comparison, the entire iPhone 12 line relies on a 60Hz screen.

Keep in mind that even though the new Galaxy A phones run cheaper than the Galaxy S21, each packs popular features that have been eliminated from the S21 line, including a bundled charger and expandable storage.

For the extra cost of the S21, you get things like a top-of-the-line processor, an all-round better camera system and 5G support. That covers both the slower but more reliable sub-6 and super fast but patchy mmWave versions of 5G, so in the US you'll have you choice of the three major carriers.

