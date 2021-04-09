Samsung's new Galaxy A series looks good, but what about the S20 FE or S21?

Samsung's midrange Galaxy A series is a great option for Samsung fans who don't want to break the bank. And last month, in a virtual Unpacked event, the South Korean smartphone giant unveiled three new phones in the lineup: the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72. All three phones offer great performance and specs at a more affordable price, but Samsung said this week that only the Galaxy A52 5G is getting a US release, while select models will be available internationally.
Starting this week, US customers will also get four phones Samsung didn't talk about at Unpacked -- the 4G-only Galaxy A02S and A12 and the 5G-enabled Galaxy A32 5G and A42 5G -- as well as the Galaxy A52 5G. Samsung wound up not releasing the Galaxy A72 stateside , saying it's too similar to the Galaxy S20 FE, released last year for $700. The S20 FE, which stands for Fan Edition, is a great option for Galaxy fans, and the phone won CNET's Editors' Choice Award. Willing to spend just a bit more? The brand-new Galaxy S21 is another option, and it's $800.
Samsung kept the prices steady with those of last year's A series models. The A02S will retail for $110 when it's available on April 29, while the A12, A32 5G and A52 5G start at $180, $280 and $500, respectively, as each arrived today. The A42 5G, available since Thursday, starts at $400. Of the three 5G phones, only the A42 will run on the super-fast millimeter wave network offered by Verizon.
The Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 share a series of premium features including AMOLED displays, speedy refresh rates, big batteries and fast-charging support. They aren't all as high-end as those found on the Galaxy S21 or the Galaxy S20 FE, but some are on par. For instance, the A52 5G has a 120Hz display, the same refresh rate seen on the S21, S20 FE and the $1,200 Galaxy S21 Ultra. By comparison, the entire iPhone 12 line relies on a 60Hz screen.
Keep in mind that even though the new Galaxy A phones run cheaper than the Galaxy S21, each packs popular features that have been eliminated from the S21 line, including a bundled charger and expandable storage.
For the extra cost of the S21, you get things like a top-of-the-line processor, an all-round better camera system and 5G support. That covers both the slower but more reliable sub-6 and super-fast but patchy mmWave versions of 5G. In the US you'll have your choice of the three major carriers.
To learn more about the differences between these phones, take a look at our spec-by-spec comparison below. You can also read our comparison of Samsung's Galaxy A phones with 5G connectivity, if you're interested.
Samsung Galaxy A series vs. Galaxy S20 FE vs. Galaxy S21
|Samsung Galaxy A52 (LTE only)
|Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
|Samsung Galaxy A72 (LTE only)
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|Display size, resolution
|6.5-inch FHD Plus Super AMOLED, Infinity-O Display (2,400x1,080 pixels)
|6.5-inch FHD Plus Super AMOLED, Infinity-O Display (2,400x1,080 pixels)
|6.7-inch FHD Plus Super AMOLED, Infinity-O Display (2,400x1,080 pixels)
|6.5-inch super AMOLED (2,400x1,080 pixels)
|6.2-inch Flat FHD Plus Dynamic AMOLED 2x (2,400x1,080 pixels)
|Pixel density
|407ppi
|407ppi
|394ppi
|405ppi
|421ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|2.95x6.29x0.33 inches
|2.95x6.29x0.33 inches
|3.04x6.49x0.33 inches
|6.29x2.97x0.33 inches
|2.80x5.97x0.31 inches
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|75.1x159.9x8.4mm
|75.1x159.9x8.4mm
|77.4x165.0x8.4mm
|159.8x75.5x8.4mm
|71.2x151.7x7.9mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|189g
|189g
|203g
|190g
|171g
|Mobile software
|Android 11
|Android 11
|Android 11
|Android 10
|Android 11
|Camera
|64-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 5-megapixel (depth), and 5-megapixel (macro)
|64-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 5-megapixel (depth), and 5-megapixel (macro)
|64-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 8-megapixel (telephoto), and 5-megapixel (macro)
|12-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 8-megapixel (3x telephoto)
|64-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|Front-facing camera
|32-megapixel
|32-megapixel
|32-megapixel
|32-megapixel
|10-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|8K
|Processor
|Octa-core (2x2.3GHz + 6x1.8GHz)
|Octa-core (2x2.3GHz + 6x1.8GHz)
|Octa-core (2x2.3GHz + 6x1.8GHz)
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (5G) Samsung Exynos 990 (4G)
|Snapdragon 888 64-bit octa-core processor 2.8GHz (max 2.4GHz+1.8GHz)
|Storage
|128GB/256GB
|128GB/256GB
|128GB/256GB
|128GB
|128GB/256GB
|RAM
|4/6/8GB
|6/8GB
|6/8GB
|6GB
|8GB
|Expandable storage
|Yes, up to 1TB
|Yes, up to 1TB
|Yes, up to 1TB
|Yes, up to 1TB
|None
|Battery
|4,500 mAh
|4,500 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|4,500 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Special features
|90Hz display, IP67 rating, stereo speakers, 25W fast charging
|5G-enabled, 120Hz display, IP67 rating, stereo speakers, 25W fast charging
|90Hz, IP67 rating, stereo speakers, 25W fast charging
|120Hz screen refresh rate, support for 30W fast charging and 15W fast wireless charging
|IP68 rating, 5G-enabled, 30x Space Zoom, 10W wireless charging, 120Hz display
|Price off-contract
|349 euros converts to approximately $415
|$500 (128GB)
|449 euros converts to approximately $535
|$699 (128GB)
|$800 (128GB)
|Price (GBP)
|Not available
|£399
|£419
|£599 (4G) £699 (5G)
|£769
|Price (AUD)
|349 euros converts to approximately AU$540
|429 euros converts to approximately AU$660
|449 euros converts to approximately AU$690
|Converts to approximately AU$975
|AU$1,249