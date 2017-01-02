Samsung unveils new Galaxy A phones

The 2017 Galaxy A7, A5 and A3 are aimed at young, trendy phone buyers who may be looking for devices that don't cost a fortune.

Mobile
Up Next The robots are coming to CES, and we can't wait to meet them
samsung-galaxy-a.jpgEnlarge Image

Samsung's Galaxy A5 and A7 are ready for 2017.

Photo by Samsung

Samsung is kicking off 2017 with budget phone buyers in mind.

The electronics giant on Monday introduced its updated Galaxy A series phones: the 5.7-inch A7, 5.2-inch A5 and 4.7-inch A3. The 2017 versions of these phones come with a handful of upgrades, like IP68 water and dust resistance, and improved 16-megapixel front and rear cameras.

Samsung's Galaxy A range of phones is designed for a younger, trendier crowd who can't afford its high-end flagships. While many eyes are trained to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8, those seeking a lower-cost phone may want to shift focus to the 2017 A series.

The Galaxy A will be available in Russia in early January and later expanded to global markets. Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for more information on availability and pricing.

CNET First Take

Related Stories

Up Next: The robots are coming to CES, and we can't wait to meet them
Close
Drag