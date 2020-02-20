CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung Galaxy '1' notification weirds people out around the world

The odd message came from the Find My Mobile app.

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus and S20 Ultra group shot

Samsung Galaxy owners got an unusual notification on Wednesday.

If you wondered about the odd "1" notification on your Samsung Galaxy on Wednesday evening, you weren't alone. Galaxy owners all over the world took to the Korean company's official forums, Twitter, and Reddit to report the message from the Find My Mobile app.

The notification read "1," with another "1" underneath it. Tapping the notification simply makes it disappear, and certainly left people feeling uneasy. It seems to have been sent to people using Galaxy Z Flip, Note 10 and S10 models.

Find My Mobile is meant to "help you locate your phone or tablet and protect your data," according to the company.

Last summer, OnePlus owners got similarly usual notifications -- one of which appeared to be Chinese characters and other in the Latin alphabet. The Chinese company later confirmed that it accidentally sent out the push notifications as part of an internal test.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published Jan. 20, 1:54 a.m. PT.
Updated 2:24 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.