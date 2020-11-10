Galaxy Fold, Z Fold 2 and Z Flip: All of Samsung's foldable phones compared

Samsung

Samsung revealed more key details earlier this fall about its newest foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 2. This "category-defining" device costs $2,000 (£1,799, which converts to about AU$3,280) is on sale now. Samsung's announcement came less than a month after the launch of the premium Note 20 series amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Fold 2 joins the Galaxy Z Flip and original Galaxy Fold to make up Samsung's foldable phone portfolio.

Samsung has refined a number of the original Fold's features, including fixing one of its biggest issues: the front display. It's also bumped up the battery capacity, added 5G and redesigned the hinge that was introduced in the Z Flip.

Like its Samsung-made foldable predecessors, the Fold uses a refined sweeper technology to repel dust and dirt particles that can gather under the display.

Apart from numerical specs, the Fold family of phones is fundamentally different in design from the Z Flip. The former opens and closes like a book, and features two screens: One on the front cover of that you can use when it's closed, and a much larger "Infinity Flex" display you can use when you open up the device. The Z Flip, meanwhile, has a lighter more compact clamshell design that unfolds vertically.

The second-gen Fold is the heaviest and most expensive Fold, and Samsung has reduced its storage capacity. Unlike the original model, which came with 512GB of storage, the Fold 2 has 256GB. It doesn't have a microSD slot.

For more details, take a look at CNET's specs chart below.