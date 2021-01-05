Samsung First Look 2021 event teases new TVs in virtual showcase

Samsung

CES

Samsung's not waiting for next week's CES to begin its 2021 product announcements. On Wednesday the South Korean electronics giant will livestream a virtual version of its annual First Look event. The invite sent out to reporters teases a "new vision for screens."

Samsung traditionally uses CES as its venue for updating its televisions, though the invite suggests the displays may go beyond traditional TVs, with silhouettes showing a variety of rectangles in different orientations and designs.

It is possible the event will provide a US update for Samsung's 110-inch MicroLED TV that went on sale in Korea in December for the equivalent of $156,000. Less expensive QLED models could also be in the offing.

When is the event?

The First Look event will begin at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) on Jan. 6.

How can I watch?

We will carry the livestream right here on CNET. Samsung will also be streaming the program on its website as well as on YouTube.

Is this the Galaxy S21?

Not likely. While it is possible there may be some teases, Samsung is seemingly saving the Galaxy S21 reveal for next Thursday, Jan. 14, when it will have a different livestream focused on its phones.