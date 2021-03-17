Today Samsung held its Unpacked event for its new Galaxy A series of affordable phones. The event follows January's Unpacked event where the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra were launched. Due to the pandemic, Samsung streamed the event which consisted of a prerecorded video.

Samsung wanted to bring "awesome to everyone" and showed off three new Galaxy A series phones: the A52, A52 5G and A72. US prices haven't been announced but European pricing ranges from €349-449 which converts to $415-535, £300-385, AU$540-690.

Last year was the first time Samsung introduced the full Galaxy A series in the US with four 4G LTE phones that started at $110 for the Galaxy A10 and topped out at $400 and two 5G models, the $500 Galaxy A51 5G and the $600 Galaxy A71 5G. Currently the $300 OnePlus Nord N10 5G is the most affordable 5G phone you can buy in the US. It's likely the new Galaxy A phones will have even lower prices than 2020 Galaxy A 5G phones and maybe Samsung will give OnePlus a run for its money.

Galaxy A52

The 6.5-inch Galaxy A52 is the most affordable phone of the trio. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery, 25-watt fast charging and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. It works on 4G LTE and doesn't have support for 5G. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera and four rear-facing cameras: 64-megapixel wide angle, 12-megapixel ultra wide and 5-megapixel macro. The A52 models also have 5-megapixel depth cameras with 10x digital zoom. The display has a FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and a tiny hole punched out that houses the selfie camera. Like the A52 5G and A72, it comes in violet, blue, black and white.

Samsung

Galaxy A52 5G

There is a second version of the Galaxy A52 with 5G aptly named the Galaxy A52 with 5G. It has all the same features as the regular A52 except it comes with a higher price, 5G support and the high refresh rate screen is 120Hz instead of 90Hz on the A52 and A72. It will work on any carrier that offers sub-6 GHz 5G which is slower than mmWave 5G, but more reliable.

Samsung

Galaxy A72

The 6.7-inch Galaxy A72 is the biggest of the three phone and packs some upgraded specs from the A52 and A52 5G. It has a larger 5,000 mAh battery, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom but has the 90Hz high refresh-rate as the A52. The A72 only works on 4G LTE and doesn't have 5G support and costs the most out of the three phones.

