Samsung drops Galaxy Z Fold 2 price by $200, launches referral program

The company's high-end foldable now costs $1,800 and comes with an additional $200 incentive to help spread the word.

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Two Galaxy Z Fold 2 phones side by side. 

 Juan Garzon/CNET

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 on Friday saw its first major price drop, with the phone now available on Samsung's website for $1,800, a discount of $200 compared with its previous price. 

Additionally, current Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and Galaxy Z Flip owners can use the Samsung Members app to share a unique referral code with friends or family that gives both parties $100 worth of credit to use at the Samsung store toward any purchase.

Though still facing a relatively lukewarm reception from consumers, the foldables category has expanded in recent years with devices from Samsung, Motorola and Huawei. When released in 2020, CNET's Jessica Dolcourt said the Galaxy Z Fold 2 exuded "confidence and competence" and improved on the original Galaxy Fold in nearly every way. 

