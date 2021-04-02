Samsung drops Galaxy Fold 2 price by $200, launches referral program

Juan Garzon/CNET

The Galaxy Fold 2 on Friday saw its first major price drop, with the device now available on Samsung's website for $1,800, a discount of $200 compared with the gadget's previous price. Additionally, current Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and Galaxy Z Flip owners can share a unique referral code with friends or family that gives both parties $100 worth of credit to use at the Samsung store toward any purchase.

Though still facing a relatively lukewarm reception from consumers, the foldables category has expanded in recent years with devices from Samsung, Motorola and Huawei.