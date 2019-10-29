Samsung Developer Conference: How to watch the keynote

Samsung is about to get real geeky. Unlike previous events where phones like the Galaxy Note 10 serve as the headliner, the Korean consumer electronics titan will put its square focus on software and its platform for the keynote of its annual developer conference. But that doesn't mean we won't get any hardware.

Keep in mind, last year's Samsung Developer Conference is where the company first showed off the Galaxy Fold. Sure, it made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo, with an executive pulling it out of his jacket vest pocket for a few snapshots in a dimly late stage before quickly putting it away. But it generated a ton of buzz for the company.

Could Samsung show off its next revolutionary product? Or will it stick to more basic hardware and a discussion of its software? Either way, you're likely to get a glimpse of what's to come from Samsung.

If you're interested in tuning in, we've got a handy YouTube video above. The keynote begins at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/5 p.m. London time/4 a.m. Sydney.