Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung is reportedly denying rumors that the Galaxy Fold will be released in July, with the Korean tech giant's foldable phone launch date still up in the air.

Samsung had initially planned to launch the Galaxy Fold in April, but review units suffered from problems including bubbling under the screen and displays breaking. The company then postponed the release of the device.

The denial arrived despite Samsung's president of mobile communications Koh Dong Jin telling Korean media last week that the phone would be arriving before July, Korea Herald reported Friday.

"Nothing has progressed since the April delay," the report quoted a Samsung official saying.

Samsung said in May that the Galaxy Fold will get a new release date in the "coming weeks."

Earlier this week, AT&T sent cancellation notices to those who preordered the Galaxy Fold, citing Samsung's delay in releasing the device. Customers who preordered the Fold will receive $100 AT&T promotional credit.

This followed Best Buy canceling Galaxy Fold preorders in May due to Samsung not providing a new release date.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier Friday, beleaguered Chinese tech company Huawei similarly delayed the launch of its foldable phone the $2,600 Mate X.

The Chinese tech giant is pushing the Huawei Mate X launch date from this summer to September, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Vincent Peng, a senior VP at the company, told the WSJ that the delay is to improve the quality of the phone's foldable screen.

"We're doing a lot of tests," Peng reportedly said.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.