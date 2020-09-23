Samsung debuts next-generation SSDs, doubling performance of previous-gen

Samsung

Whether you work with 4K or 8K video or simply want to eliminate as much lag as possible while gaming, Samsung says its new PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state drive, the Samsung SSD 980 PRO, was designed for you. The company says its new storage drive doubles the read/write speeds of previous-generation PCIe 3.0 technologies to 7,000 MB/s and 5,000 MB/s, respectively, which also happens to be over 12 times faster than SATA drives.

To keep things cool, Samsung redesigned the SSD's thermal management, bringing cooling components closer to the controller, which has the added benefit of keeping the component's design extra slim.

Later this month, SSDs with 250GB, 500GB and 1TB will be available. A 2TB drive will follow later this year. The new SSDs will start at $89.99 for the 250GB model.

See also: The best external hard drive and SSD in 2020 for Mac, PC, PS4 and Xbox