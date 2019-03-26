Samsung Galaxy A70 sports massive 'Infinity-U' display

Samsung

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled another phone in its midrange Galaxy A series, the Galaxy A70.

The Galaxy A70 offers a large, 6.7-inch super AMOLED Infinity-U display. Samsung said that's the largest display in its Galaxy A lineup (and it's also bigger than that of the Galaxy S10 Plus). The phone has a 4,500-mAH battery and supports fast charging at 25 watts. The A70 also has triple rear cameras, and a 32-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

Samsung also touted the new positioning of the phone's on-screen fingerprint scanner, which it says won't require you to reposition your grip.

The phone's color options are coral, blue, black and white, and they reflect gradient colors depending on the angle of the light.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on pricing and availability. .

In February, Samsung announced the Galaxy A50 and A30 models, both of which come with 6.4-inch notchless Infinity-U displays.The upcoming Galaxy A90 is also expected to have a notchless infinity screen.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy S10 Plus drop test: Is ceramic tougher than glass?