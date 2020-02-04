Samsung confirms Galaxy Buds Plus are coming, teases more next week

@evleaks

A new version of Samsung's wireless earbuds is on the way, Samsung confirmed after an app for its Galaxy Buds Plus became available in Apple's App Store.

Rumors have been circulating ahead of Samsung's Feb. 11 Unpacked event that the tech giant may release an update to last year's Galaxy Buds. It's believed the wireless earbuds will have long battery life and a similar design to last year's model but could come without noise cancellation, a key feature of Apple's popular AirPods Pro from October.

A Samsung spokesperson on Tuesday said in a statement that the company is "excited to introduce Galaxy Buds+ soon." Samsung noted that its app "will allow iOS users to enjoy an optimized sound experience, on the go."

The iOS app's page said the new Galaxy Buds Plus app works on iPhone 7 or newer and iOS 10 or higher. It also features a picture of the earbuds as well as their charging case.

Samsung will hold its Unpacked event next week in San Francisco. It's expected to introduce its newest flagship smartphone, likely called the Galaxy S20, as well as show off a new foldable that resembles Motorola's new Razr foldable. That's likely where the company will introduce its new Galaxy Buds Plus.

The update comes as Apple has found huge success with its own earbuds. The new AirPods Pro, which cost $249, helped Apple report record revenue and earnings in the December quarter. At the time, CEO Tim Cook said "demand for AirPods continues to be phenomenal."

