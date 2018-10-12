Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 gets an LTE version for $599

Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung's making it possible to keep its premium Chromebook Plus V2 two-in-one online all time, wherever you are.

The electronics giant is adding an LTE version of the Plus V2 to its lineup, so you can open it up and start working without having to hunt down a secure Wi-Fi network first. And while Chromebooks are no longer complete paperweights without a web connection, it's still how you get the most out of one.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung's Chromebook Plus V2 is premium without the big...

The internals are no different than the $500 Wi-Fi-only version, which means it's running on a 1.5GHz Intel Celeron 3965Y, 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage. But if you want it with LTE, it'll set you back an extra 100 bucks when it goes on sale on Nov. 2 at Samsung.com, Best Buy and Verizon.