Samsung CEO on Galaxy Fold: 'I pushed it through before it was ready'

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung's Galaxy Fold was heralded earlier this year as a reinvention of the smartphone. Now, as consumers wait for a possible release date after display issues caused delays, some new insight is being offered on what went wrong.

In a meeting with journalists including The Independent in South Korea, Samsung Electronics CEO DJ Koh elaborated on the recent issues surrounding the device. "It was embarrassing. I pushed it through before it was ready," Koh told the group. "I do admit I missed something on the foldable phone, but we are in the process of recovery."

Samsung had initially planned to release the nearly $2000 futuristic foldable phone -- which when closed features a 4.6-inch traditional phone display but opens to reveal a 7.3-inch tablet-sized screen -- in late April. After journalists and reviewers testing the device experienced a series of issues with the tablet display the company canceled the original launch and has yet to offer a new date for when it might go on sale.

Koh says the company has "more than 2,000 devices are being tested right now in all aspects," going on to say that "we defined all the issues. Some issues we didn't even think about it but thanks to our reviewers, mass volume testing is ongoing."

Koh did not, however, reveal when the phone might return. "The last couple of weeks I think we defined all of the issues and all of the problems we couldn't find [before sending to reviewers]," he told the gathering of reporters, adding that an update would be provided "in due course" and asking that those interested in the device "give us a bit more time."