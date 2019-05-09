Samsung CEO hints that new Galaxy Fold US launch 'will not be too late'

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung will reportedly reveal its refreshed plan for the troubled Galaxy Fold's US launch soon.

DJ Koh, the Korean electronics behemoth's mobile CEO, told The Korea Herald that it'd looked into defect that saw review units experiencing screen breaks, flickering and bulges.

"We will reach a conclusion in a couple of days," he reportedly said of the new launch.

The $1,980 foldable phone's problems prompted Samsung to hit the brakes on the original April 26 release, possibly until mid-June. When the outlet asked him about the US launch happening within a month, he said it "will not be too late."

On Monday, the company emailed people who'd preordered the Fold to offer them the chance their minds and cancel their orders before they ship, as well as warning them that their orders would be canceled automatically if they don't hear from customers and the device doesn't ship by May 31.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

