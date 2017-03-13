Samsung brutally mocked by John Oliver

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Last Week Tonight screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Wasn't it enough when President Obama mocked Samsung and its exploding Note 7?

It seems not.

The jokes about Samsung products malfunctioning continued on Sunday night when HBO's John Oliver thought it would be fun to snort at all of the South Korean company's products.

In a mock ad, Oliver tried to show what it would be like if Samsung came clean about all the defects in its products.

"No more surprises!" the ad boasts. So Samsung reveals the "truth."

"Our phones secretly call your mom on speakerphone whenever you're having sex," the ad says. Indeed, sex features again when it comes to the vacuum cleaners: "Our robot vacuums will f*** your cat. And your cat is going to like it."

And then there are the all-knowing, all-listening Smart TVs that believe Bill Cosby is innocent. The fitness watch works, but "it does make you look like a total douche."

Samsung wants to promise, though, that its phones will no longer explode.

Ah. Well, there's a little problem with that one. In John Oliver World, it seems as if all Samsung's gadgets may blow up at any point.

Samsung didn't respond to a request for comment. But this level of insult might indicate that the company still has a little work to do in order to regain the entire trust of its customers.

It all starts March 29 with the unveiling of the Galaxy S8. Many are expecting fireworks.

