Don’t expect Samsung’s Bixby speakers anytime soon

Josh Miller

It'll be a while before Samsung's Bixby joins Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri and the Google Assistant on speakers.

Samsung announced its voice assistant Bixby with the launch of its Galaxy S8 in March, but it only reached devices in the US on Tuesday after multiple delays. Samsung said the voice assistant would be available on their refrigerators, washing machines and televisions, but don't expect it to hit speakers any time soon.

While it's the most natural setting for a voice assistant, and Samsung's been rumored to be developing their own smart speakers in the past. But a new report from the Korea Herald indicates that it's not coming anytime soon.

"Samsung currently does not view AI speakers as marketable, as the global market is already dominated by unbeatable Amazon and the Korean market is too small to make profits," a source told the publication.

The secret project, codenamed Vega, has reportedly been in production for more than a year now. Samsung did not respond to request for comment.

Voice assistants are a rising feature among our gadgets, with Amazon's Alexa leading the pack through its smart speakers. Google has been following along with the Home speakers, while Apple announced that it would be releasing a high-end smart speaker by 2017's holiday season.