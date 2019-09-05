Samsung brings colorful, custom fridges to IFA 2019

Samsung

We're at IFA 2019, taking a look at tech from across the globe. Samsung is here in full force, and at the company's press conference today, there were plenty of kitchen announcements to go around.

Bespoke fridge line

Samsung's newest refrigerator line, Bespoke is coming to Europe. This modular line allows you to customize the material, color and size and door configurations of your refrigerator.

You can even change the configurations down the road if the design aesthetic of your kitchen changes. The Bespoke refrigerators will be available in eight different sizes, nine colors and three texture options.There's no word yet on pricing and availability.

European focus on fridge design is a growing trend. We've seen a similar approach from Bosch with its interchangeable photo fridge doors on display at IFA.

In addition to the Bespoke line, Samsung is adding capabilities to its flagship Family Hub refrigerator. Through integration with Whisk, Family Hub users will get more intelligent shopping lists from recipe websites and grocery stores and prioritization of foods according to expiration date to help reduce food waste.

Dual Cook Steam Oven

Samsung isn't just all about refrigerators. The company is also working on a new premium line of built-in appliances for Europe in 2020, and the first of those on display is the Dual Cook Steam Oven.

Along with a new user interface and Satin Glass finish, the oven is a stacked, vertical design that allows your to simultaneously cook with convection in one chamber and steam in the other. There's no word yet on pricing and availability.

What else is Samsung working on?

Yesterday, Samsung announced a handful of other small home appliances including the AirDresser, a steaming closet for your wardrobe, a new air purifier and stick vacuum. The Samsung team also announced a new partnership with Proctor & Gamble to explore improving laundry products.

Samsung's press conference made no mention of the anticipated Galaxy Home speaker, powered by Bixby. However, Bixby is live and working in Samsung's current line of mobile devices, watches, Family Hub fridges and Samsung Smart TVs. We'll be keeping up with all things smart kitchen throughout the show, so stay tuned for updates.