Samsung beefs up the Galaxy S9's color pallet with red and gold

Red seems to be the smartphone color of spring.

Samsung said Tuesday it's adding Burgundy Red to the stable of colors the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus is available in. The flagship handset will also be available in Sunrise Gold, joining the previously offered Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple.

Samsung's announcement comes about a month after smartphone rival Apple released the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in a dazzling, candy-apple red.

The Sunrise Gold is Samsung's first device to sport a satin glass finish, giving the handset what Samsung calls a "glow" and "glimmer."

The Burgundy Red edition will be available in Korea and China starting starting this month. Sunrise Gold will also be available beginning in June in Australia, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, with additional market availability coming soon.

There was no word on when, or if, the new colors would arrive in the US.

