Vicki Behringer

It's a billion-dollar question: Should we care that there's a GH59-09418A printed circuit board inside a Samsung smartphone?

At US District Court in San Jose, California, the heart of Silicon Valley, Apple and Samsung are trying to persuade a jury to see smartphones in very different ways. An earlier trial in the seven-year case already determined that Samsung infringed three Apple design patents, which cover ornamental elements of a product, and two functional patents, which govern how a product works. But the damages payment a jury now will set depends on just how important the GH59-09418A and thousands of other tidbits are in a phone.

As a result, a parade of Apple and Samsung witnesses have handled various components from Samsung phones: front glass faces, screen displays, and bezels -- the rims around the phone's face. They're all significant because a Supreme Court decision in 2016 means Samsung could pay damages based on profits from an "article of manufacture." For Apple, that means the whole phone, and by its calculations, damages of more than $1 billion. For Samsung, it means a few components, and potentially a much lower fee.

Also at stake is whether design patents, which govern ornamental aspects of products, are powerful tools that can keep competitors at bay, or tools that're relatively limited in influence. Apple -- where good design is job one, company executives testified Tuesday -- is pushing for power. Co-founder and former Chief Executive Steve Jobs vowed a duel to the death over what he saw as iPhone copying in phones powered by Google's Android operating system.

Repeat after me: Article of manufacture

On Thursday, Samsung began calling its witnesses in the trial. Over and over, the debate boiled down to the components and whether they're an article of manufacture.

Now Playing: Watch this: Apple, Samsung to duke it out in court again

The debate is embodied in this exchange between Apple attorney Amy Wigmore and Timothy Sheppard, a Samsung operations and finance vice president who handled service and repair in the US, as Sheppard held a front glass face from a Samsung smartphone.

Wigmore: "Mr. Sheppard, did Samsung sell that product directly to consumers?"

Sheppard: "Yes, in a roundabout kind of way."

Wigmore also dug into the details of Samsung's SAP accounting software to determine whether it accounted separately for profits, research expenses, sales expenses for various components. "If you tell me about a specific component, I can explain sales information and cost. It's in our SAP database," he said.

After the Supreme Court verdict opened the door for damages based on components instead of the full phone, District Judge Lucy Koh adopted a four-factor test for determining the article of manufacture for an infringed design patent.

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

To push its case, Samsung called an expert witness, Sam Lucente, an industrial designer and interface designer who worked at IBM, Netscape and Hewlett-Packard. Naturally, he agreed with Samsung.

"My conclusion was the articles of manufacture are the components of the Samsung phone, not the entire phone," Lucente testified -- just as definitively as Apple experts Alan Ball and Susan Kare testified the exact opposite on Wednesday.

He said he applied the four-factor test and indeed ordered parts and kits off the internet to replace screens on Samsung phones. "I replaced the display screen, front glass, and bezel in 35 minutes, and the phone worked fine," he said.

Apple: See what's up with the tech giant as it readies new iPhones and more.

'Hello, humans': Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet.