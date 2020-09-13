CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung announces Unpacked for Every Fan virtual event

Samsung has announced it's holding yet another virtual event in 2020, with Samsung Unpacked for Every Fan happening later this month. It comes as the tech giant has been forced to unveil and launch its new phones, tablets and other devices in live streams online instead of at physical events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next event was announced Sunday, and while Samsung didn't say what it would be revealing this time, you can watch the Unpacked event live on Samsung's website on Sept. 23 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET.

It follows the Samsung Unpacked event in August where the tech giant launched the  Galaxy Note 20Note 20 UltraGalaxy Buds LiveGalaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Watch 3, and unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 alongside K-Pop group BTS.

Samsung then held an Unpacked part 2 event on Sept. 1, where it launched the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 phone.

Samsung's virtual Life Unstoppable event followed on Sept. 2 alongside the virtual IFA electronics show in Berlin, where it announced the Galaxy A42 5G phone, Tab A7, Trio wireless charging station, a smart projector called The Premiere, the Odyssey G55 gaming monitor, the Galaxy Fit2, a new fridge and a washing machine and dryer with "smart learning solutions and auto-linking capabilities."

