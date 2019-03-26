Samsung unleashes two midrange, Bluetooth sound bars for 2019

Samsung

Samsung has announced two new sound bars for 2019, the HW-Q70R and HW-Q60R developed in collaboration between Samsung Audio Lab and Harman Kardon.

The HW-Q70R offers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatibility, though it's unclear if the model features up-firing speakers or uses Digital Signal Processing. Especially considering the speaker has a slim form factor of only 2.3 inches high. Samsung did not immediately respond to CNET's request for clarification.

Both sound bars include wireless subwoofers and Acoustic Beam technology which "uses an array of holes in the speaker to create a more dynamic, panoramic soundscape". The models also include Adaptive Sound technology, which is designed to tailor the sound to the content playing on your TV.

While Samsung once touted Wi-Fi music on its midlevel sound bars, these models only offer Bluetooth. In comparison, models from rivals Klipsch and LG not only offer Chromecast compatibility but also Google Assistant, which gives them an edge, especially at this price.

In an unusual move Samsung didn't announce any new speakers at CES and focused on its 2019 television range instead.

The HW-Q70R (price TBA) and HW-Q60R ($500) will be available in April.