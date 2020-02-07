Doctor Strange director reacts to possibility of Sam Raimi helming Marvel's sequel

Marvel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in the process of securing a new director, following the surprise departure of Scott Derrickson, who directed 2016's Doctor Strange. Sam Raimi may be the man for the job, according to Variety on Wednesday.

Raimi is best known for creating the Evil Dead horror series, as well as directing Sony's original Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. But don't get too excited for a gothic horror fest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe just yet: Raimi is still in the "in talks" stage of taking on the project.

In a Thursday tweet, Derrickson responded positively to the possibility of Raimi replacing him on the movie.

I’ve worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I’ve known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend. What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) February 6, 2020

"I've worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I've known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend. What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange" he wrote.

In early January, Derrickson stepped back to an executive producing role on the movie due to a familiar chestnut: creative differences.

"Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences," Marvel said in a statement. "We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU."

Now playing: Watch this: Marvel's Phase 4 plan explained

He follows in Edgar Wright's footsteps: The director of Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead stepped away from 2015's Ant-Man to be replaced by Peyton Reed.

The sequel to Doctor Strange is scheduled to begin production in May, aiming for a May 2021 release date.

CNET's Sean Keane contributed to this report.

First published Feb. 5 at 4:34 p.m. PT.

Updated Feb. 7 at 2:42 a.m. PT: Adds Derrickson's tweet.