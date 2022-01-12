At-home COVID tests: Where to find them N95, KN95, KF94: Best face masks for omicron Apple's $19 cloth is back in stock Beanie Babies movie on Apple Twee's return on TikTok Wordle, explained
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Sally Beauty big bottle sale: Buy one jumbo hair care product get one 50% off

If you stock up on jumbo hair care products now, your hair will thank you later.

sally-beauty
Sally Beauty

During Sally Beauty's big bottle sale, you can snag one jumbo hair care product and get the other one for 50% off. There are over 100 hair care items to pick from, and thankfully, you can get hair care sets from the same brand rather than mixing and matching products.

See at Sally Beauty

There's hair care for all hair types during this offer, so you won't have to worry about finding anything for yourself or the person you're purchasing for. However, keep in mind that many of these items are "budget brands," so don't expect to get high-end hair care. The good news is that trendy hair care doesn't necessary mean it's effective, so if you find anything you like or if you have a favorite shampoo, conditioner or gel, don't hesitate to stock up during this sale because getting more for less is always a smart idea.