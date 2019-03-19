CNET también está disponible en español.

Sale at the Microsoft Store: Save up to $700 on laptops

Gaming laptops, two-in-ones and more can be had at a discount.

There's a sale going on at the Microsoft Store. Check out its PC Sale and you'll find deals on laptops, two-in-one convertibles and desktops. The biggest discounts to be found are with gaming laptops, but there are also a couple of two-in-ones that offer big savings along with a stellar MacBook ($1,199 at Amazon) clone.

Gaming laptop deals

Acer Predator 15 G9-593-73FK Gaming Laptop: $999 (save $700)

This 15-inch gaming laptop employs an older Intel Core i7-6700HQ CPU and previous-generation GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, but it doesn't skimp on memory with 16GB of RAM and serves up the best of both worlds with a speedy 256GB SSD and a roomy 1TB hard drive. That's a lot of PC for less than a grand.

Razer Blade 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD GTX 1070 Max-Q Gaming Laptop: $1,899 (save $700)

Thanks to its Max-Q GPU, the 15-inch Razer Blade cuts a thin profile while still serving up serious gaming chops. This model features an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of memory, GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display boasts a speedy 144Hz refresh rate.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531GM Gaming PC: $1,599 (save $300)

With an eighth-gen, six-core Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1060 graphics and a 512GB SSD, this 15-inch pairs a modern CPU with a previous-generation GPU. It should still be plenty fast for most gamers as long as you don't demand the latest from Nvidia.

A pair of 2-in-1s on sale

Lenovo Yoga 920 80Y70074US 2 in 1 PC: $1,099 (save $301)

With its sleek design, active pen support and Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, the Yoga 920 is one of our favorite two-in-ones. This model delivers an eighth-gen Core i7-8550U, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD.

HP Envy x360 Convertible 15-bp198ms 2 in 1 PC: $799 (save $250)

This big two-in-one features a 15-inch display and Bang & Olufsen audio. Inside, you'll find an eighth-gen Core i7-8550U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. 

Matebooks for less

Huawei Matebook X Pro Laptop: $1,299 (save $200)

This MacBook clone boasts a bright, color-accurate screen and Nvidia MX150 discrete graphics. This higher-end config features an eighth-gen Core i7-8550U, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. 

Huawei Matebook X Pro Laptop: $1,049 (save $150)

This step-down configuration drops you down to a Core i5 CPU, halves the memory and SSD, and loses the discrete graphics. It features an eighth-gen Core i5-8250U, 8GB of memory, integrated Intel graphics and a 256GB SSD. 

