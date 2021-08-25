Saints Row reboot takes the game back to its criminal roots

Deep Silver Volition

Saints Row returns in February featuring a new crew doing crime in a new city. The reboot will return the video game series to its roots, while giving players an expansive new playground to be the boss of their own gang.

The big reveal of the reboot happened Wednesday at Gamescom, the video game trade show in Germany. It's been four years since the last Saints Row game, Agents of Chaos. Since all the previous games were tied together, developer Deep Silver Volition decided to restart the series.

"This is a chance for us to go back to our origins and get back to that more contemporary crime angle that we love and what Saints Row is known for," Deep Silver Volition's chief creative officer, Jim Boone, said at a preview event in early August. "This is the biggest, richest and most ambitious Saints Row game we've ever created here at Volition."

The new Saints Row takes place in Santo Ileso, a city in the Southwest full of crime and violence. Players take the role of Boss of the Saints, with a crew of friends: Neenah the getaway driver, Kevin the crazy guy and Eli the brains. You and your crew will face other rival criminal organizations in Santo Ileso: Los Panteros, who get violent with the best of them; The Idols, who care more about their livestreams than crimes; and Marshall Defense Industries, who carry the biggest guns around.

Players will have plenty of customization options to create their own Boss with a unique look and one of eight different voices. There will also be an option to customize weapons and vehicles.

Deep Silver Volition

As the Boss of the Saints, you'll be tasked with helping take over the city one crime at a time. Missions will consist of ways to make money as well as take over the turf of other gangs. Side missions will also help players make money, including the return of fan-favorite Insurance Fraud, where players have to throw themselves at oncoming cars.

Deep Silver Volition made Saints Row to be both cross-gen and have cross-play. Players will be able to team up with friends at any time with seamless drop-in or -out of co-op play.

Fans of the previous Saints Row games will be treated to Easter Eggs from those titles. However, don't expect to see much of the Saints from the earlier games.

Saints Row is scheduled to come out Feb. 25, 2022, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles.