SAG Award 2022 nominations are in. Here are the top contenders

Streaming services struck gold with the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, landing an abundance of nominations for film and TV series. Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV Plus, Hulu, and Disney Plus all scored multiple nominations. But Netflix's The Power of the Dog is a frontrunner in the movie category with three nods and is tied with Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. Meanwhile, Squid Game, Ted Lasso, and Succession dominate in television.
The 2022 SAG Awards ceremony is set to air on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.
Here's a look at the top contenders in each category.
Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield as Jon, Tick, Tick...Boom!
- Will Smith as Richard Williams, King Richard
- Denzel Washington as Macbeth, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman as Leda, The Lost Daughter
- Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, House of Gucci
- Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, Respect
- Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball, Being the Ricardos
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya, The White Lotus
- Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin, Genius: Aretha
- Margaret Qualley as Alex, Maid
- Jean Smart as Helen Fahey, Mare of Easttown
- Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, Mare of Easttown
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Murray Bartlett as Armond, The White Lotus
- Oscar Isaac as Jonathan, Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor as Halston, Halston
- Evan Peters as Det. Colin Zabel, Mare of Easttown
Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy, The Morning Show
- Jung Ho-Yeon as Kang Sae-byeok, Squid Game
- Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne/Offred, The Handmaid's Tale
- Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Succession
- Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson, The Morning Show
Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Succession
- Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Succession
- Lee Jung-Jae as Seong Gi-hun, Squid Game
- Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Succession
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Elle Fanning as Catherine, The Great
- Sandra Oh as Ji-Yoon Kim, The Chair
- Jean Smart as Deborah Vance, Hacks
- Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, The Kominsky Method
- Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Ted Lasso
- Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, Ted Lasso
Cast in a Motion Picture
- Belfast
- Coda
- Don't Look Up
- House of Gucci
- King Richard
Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Handmaid's Tale
- The Morning Show
- Squid Game
- Succession
- Yellowstone
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- The Great
- Hacks
- The Kominsky Method
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Disney received nominations in the stunt-related categories for Loki, Black Widow, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, the media giant faces competition from Cobra Kai, Squid Game, The Matrix Resurrections, Dune, and No Time to Die. Tune in to see the winners on Feb. 27.