SAG Award 2022 nominations are in. Here are the top contenders

Streaming services struck gold with the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, landing an abundance of nominations for film and TV series. Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV Plus, Hulu, and Disney Plus all scored multiple nominations. But Netflix's The Power of the Dog is a frontrunner in the movie category with three nods and is tied with Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. Meanwhile, Squid Game, Ted Lasso, and Succession dominate in television.

The 2022 SAG Awards ceremony is set to air on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.

Here's a look at the top contenders in each category.

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield as Jon, Tick, Tick...Boom!

Will Smith as Richard Williams, King Richard

Denzel Washington as Macbeth, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman as Leda, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, Respect

Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball, Being the Ricardos

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley as Alex, Maid

Jean Smart as Helen Fahey, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, Mare of Easttown

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett as Armond, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac as Jonathan, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor as Halston, Halston

Evan Peters as Det. Colin Zabel, Mare of Easttown

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-Yeon as Kang Sae-byeok, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne/Offred, The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Succession

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson, The Morning Show

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Succession

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae as Seong Gi-hun, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Succession

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning as Catherine, The Great

Sandra Oh as Ji-Yoon Kim, The Chair

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance, Hacks

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, Ted Lasso

Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Disney received nominations in the stunt-related categories for Loki, Black Widow, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, the media giant faces competition from Cobra Kai, Squid Game, The Matrix Resurrections, Dune, and No Time to Die. Tune in to see the winners on Feb. 27.