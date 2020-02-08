Safeguard your browsing privacy with IPVanish for $48 per year

IPVanish

It seems that IPVanish -- the popular VPN -- is celebrating a birthday. It turns eight this month, and the developer is offering a serious discount. From now through the end of February, you can save as much as 67% on a subscription to IPVanish. If you want to pay month to month, you can subscribe for $10, which is a savings of $2 per month. Step up to quarterly, and you can get 25% off -- $27 down from $36. But the biggest savings happen when you buy an annual subscription. You can get IPVanish for $48, which is 67% off the usual $144 per year. That's just $4 per month. And the annual subscription comes with 250GB of cloud storage from SugarSync.

IPVanish stands out from competitors with an especially good user interface, one that is easy for novice VPN users to understand and encourages you to spend time under the hood, tweaking your setup. It's also a speedy VPN that has shown to be very competitive with fellow front-runner NordVPN. That's in part because IPVanish maintains over 40,000 IP addresses. That large number of IPs helps performance, but some critics worry that it might also work against user anonymity. That said, IPVanish claims to keep no logs. You can learn a lot more in CNET's in-depth review of IPVanish.

IPVanish works on Windows, Mac, iOS, Linux and even Amazon Fire and Android devices. This deal is limited to first-time IPVanish customers.

