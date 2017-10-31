The Rylo 360-degree camera's killer feature is its software

Rylo

Rylo is a 360-degree camera for people who don't care about 360-degree cameras.

Like much of its competition, the palm-sized dual-lens camera developed by former Apple and Instagram engineers can capture 4K-resolution 360-degree video and photos. But where other spherical cameras fall apart is on the editing and sharing of what you shoot, and that's where Rylo stands out.

Shoot some video and then connect Rylo to your iPhone with the included micro-USB-to-Lightning cable (an Android version is expected in early 2018). The phone recognizes the camera and launches the companion app, letting you instantly view what you've shot without messing around with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections like other cameras. Using the camera's resolution and ultrawide-angle lenses, Rylo's software perfectly stabilizes your video virtually eliminating shake (here's a sample to check out).

Rylo

You can keep the video in its original 360-degree format to edit and share as is or create a traditionally framed HD 16:9-format video using the app. Taking full advantage of the camera's ability to capture an entire scene with a single shot, you can, for example, track a subject simply by tapping on them regardless of where they were. Similarly, you can create the look of panning and tilting the camera by selecting different points of interest throughout your clip. The app will also let you combine shots from the individual lenses for a picture-in-picture look or create a motion timelapse. And remember, this is all done after you've shot.

The capabilities are similar to what GoPro is doing with its Fusion camera, but the process of creating clips appears faster and easier. Editing is non-destructive, too, so you can take a single clip and use it over and over again for different results. Once you've got something to share to Facebook or Instagram or wherever, you can do that through the app as well.

Priced at $499, the camera is available to buy now and ships in November. That's approximately £375 and AU$650, but it's currently US only with no timeline for international availability. The package includes the camera, a 16GB microSD card for storage, a mount and handgrip with a built-in tripod mount, a battery and protective pouch. An optional protective waterproof housing is also available.