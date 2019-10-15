Ryan Reynolds visits Marvel, and fans wonder if Deadpool will join the MCU

Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Captain America might need to invest in a giant swear jar for Avengers Mansion if the Merc with a Mouth ends up joining the MCU. There's nothing's official or announced, but interesting meetings are afoot.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, shared a photo of himself visiting Marvel Studios on Monday, captioning it, "Auditioned for the role of 'Anthony Stark.' Didn't come even remotely close, but the nice man with the taser escorted me to the ground."

Not even someone as mouthy as Deadpool is ready to reveal what Reynolds and Marvel discussed. But writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the 2016 Deadpool film and 2018's Deadpool 2, did drop some hints to Entertainment Weekly.

"Marvel has promised to continue to let us play in the R-rated Deadpool universe, and the hope is that they will also let us veer into the MCU a little bit as well and play in that sandbox," Wernick told EW. "Our feeling and Ryan's feeling is that it's got to be the right idea, it's got to be great … I think once we collectively agree what idea that great idea is, we'll be off to the races."

And fans can rest assured the irreverent Deadpool series remains top-of-mind.

"Ryan's super busy, we've got a lot of projects lined up," Wermick said. "But we wake up thinking about Deadpool, and we go to sleep thinking about Deadpool."

Fans commented on the possible Deadpool-MCU combo on Twitter. "Does this mean what I think it means?" wrote one. And another summed it up nicely, writing, "This post raises more questions than answers."

