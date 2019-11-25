Esto también se puede leer en español.

Ryan Reynolds now owns Mint Mobile

So this is what he did with all that Deadpool money.

Ryan Reynolds

Behind that handsome face lies the mind of a great businessman. 

 Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds is going from the movie business to the phone business. The Deadpool and Detective Pikachu actor purchased an ownership stake in budget wireless carrier Mint Mobile.

"It's a bit unconventional which is why I like it," said Reynolds in a press statement Monday. "Celebrities generally invest in high-end products like skincare brands or delicious gin companies. Yet Mint is making wireless way more affordable at a time when the average American is paying 65 dollars a month. I'm excited to champion a more practical approach to the most essential technology."

Reynolds also took to Twitter to talk about his new business and joke that he will only make $15 a day, the same amount Mint Mobile charges for its base plan. 

Mint Mobile started in 2016 offering low-priced wireless service off the T-Mobile network. 