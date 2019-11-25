Ryan Reynolds now owns Mint Mobile

Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds is going from the movie business to the phone business. The Deadpool and Detective Pikachu actor purchased an ownership stake in budget wireless carrier Mint Mobile.

"It's a bit unconventional which is why I like it," said Reynolds in a press statement Monday. "Celebrities generally invest in high-end products like skincare brands or delicious gin companies. Yet Mint is making wireless way more affordable at a time when the average American is paying 65 dollars a month. I'm excited to champion a more practical approach to the most essential technology."

Reynolds also took to Twitter to talk about his new business and joke that he will only make $15 a day, the same amount Mint Mobile charges for its base plan.

Newest @_MintMobile customer. Also, owner of the company. To keep things above board, I’ll be paying myself $15 a month. #MintOwner pic.twitter.com/hrzd8t8T2H — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 25, 2019

Mint Mobile started in 2016 offering low-priced wireless service off the T-Mobile network.