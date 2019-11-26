Ryan Reynolds' Black Friday deal: 3 months of phone service for $45

Mint Mobile

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

News of the weird: Ryan Reynolds, the man inside Deadpool's red-so-bad-guys-can't-see-him-bleed suit, just purchased an ownership stake in mobile carrier Mint Mobile. And apparently he's a cheapskate at heart, because Mint is currently running a pretty sweet promotion: The 12GB plan for $15 per month for the first three months.

For those unfamiliar with the carrier, Mint offers service for GSM-compatible phones (otherwise known as those compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile). It runs on T-Mobile's network.

You pay for service in either 3-, 6- or 12-month blocks. After your 3-month trial rate, you can keep the 12GB plan (at $75 for another 3-month block, less if you prepay for longer periods) or switch to a less-expensive 3GB or 8GB plan. The latter, for example, costs $240 if you purchase a 12-month block -- an amortized rate of $20 per month.

All the plans include unlimited calls and text messages, and Mint also gives you mobile hotspot at no extra charge. (The data pulls from your monthly allotment.)

I haven't used Mint myself, but every time I write about it, Cheapskate readers enthusiastically recommend it. So you made a good pick, Reynolds. Now can you get going on Deadpool 3, please?

