Ryan Gosling could be playing Ken in an upcoming Barbie movie

Getty Images

Ryan Gosling could be playing the man of Barbie's dreams in an upcoming Warner Bros. film about the Mattel dolls, according to a Friday report by Deadline. Gosling is reportedly in final negotiations to play Ken in the movie, which will be directed by Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie as Barbie.

Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gosling reportedly said no initially to playing Ken because of his schedule, but delays in pre-production and persistence from the studio apparently led to him agreeing.

Deadline notes that with Gosling potentially signing on, the film could soon be greenlit. If so, filmmakers would reportedly aim to shoot early next year.