Ruth Bader Ginsburg tributes: 'There will never be another like her'

Politicians, celebrities and many others took to social media Friday to pay tribute to the legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at age 87 from complications related to pancreatic cancer.
Ginsburg, a political, cultural and feminist icon to many, was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She was the second woman appointed to the court, and served more than 27 years.
"A powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality, she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career," former president Jimmy Carter posted online. "I was proud to have appointed her to the US Court of Appeals in 1980. We join countless Americans mourning the loss of a truly great woman."
President Donald Trump released a statement calling her a "titan of the law."
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton tweeted that "Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG."
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani called Ginsburg "a credit to the court.
"I disagreed with many of her decisions but they were all well reasoned and well-argued," he tweeted. "She was a close friend of her ideological opposite, Justice Scalia. They both loved opera, law and the U.S.A. May She Rest In Peace."
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell posted a statement online as well. "The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life."
Bill and Melinda Gates also paid tribute to Ginsburg.
"Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who devoted her entire career to fighting for equal justice for women, because she knew it would improve life for everyone," Bill Gates tweeted. "America is a better place because of her service. I am inspired by her life and legacy."
"At the core of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's extraordinary life was a simple conviction: 'Women belong,' she said, 'in all places where decisions are being made,'" Melinda Gates tweeted. "She was a brilliant jurist, an inimitable Supreme Court justice, a force for equality and integrity -- and she was one of my heroes. There will never be another RBG, but we are a much better, fairer country for all that she gave us."
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also commented, "My heart goes out to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's family and loved ones. She was a trailblazing jurist, and champion of gender equality and justice for everyone. Her legacy will live on through future generations."
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki tweeted, "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, thank you for your legacy. You inspired generations of women, including myself, my sisters & my daughters. Thank you for leading the way and showing all of us that we can work together to uphold justice."
"The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice," Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York tweeted. "Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president."
"The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country," Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont tweeted. "She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history."
Feminist writer and social commentator Roxane Gay tweeted, "RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It is an immense loss. And the fate of the country should not rest on one woman's shoulders however giant they were. I'm so sorry for her family and friends."
Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson tweeted, "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We'll keep pushing our way into all the places we've yet to be invited."
Other Ginsburg fans posted admiration of her and what she meant to them over the years.