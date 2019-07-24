Rutger Hauer, star of Blade Runner, dies at 75

NurPhoto/Corbis via Getty Images

Actor Rutger Hauer, best known for playing Roy Batty in the original 1982 Blade Runner film, has died at 75, Variety reported on Wednesday.

The Dutch actor died July 19 at his home in the Netherlands after a short illness, and his funeral was held Wednesday, Variety reports. A representative for Hauer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hauer delivered the famed "tears in rain" death monologue in Blade Runner, a speech which he helped tweak for the screen.

"I've seen things you people wouldn't believe," Hauer says as Batty, a replicant being hunted by Harrison Ford's character Rick Deckard. "Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die."

Hauer was a natural brunette, but his hair was bleached a whitish-blond for his Blade Runner role. "The bleach hurts," he told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune in 1981. "Now I know why some suffer to be blond."

This is one of my favorite outtakes that we dug up during the BLADE RUNNER Final Cut restoration: Rutger Hauer giving such a tremendous performance, that even Harrison Ford (who was understandably fed-up with the shoot at this point) gave Rutger an affectionate "atta boy." https://t.co/Cmnx4X0uE1 — Charles de Lauzirika (@Lauzirika) July 24, 2019

He began his theater career in the Netherlands, made several films in Germany, and then moved to American movies with the Sylvester Stallone 1981 film Nighthawks, following it up with Blade Runner.

In that 1981 Sarasota Herald-Tribune article, he said a Hollywood agent suggested he change his name to something more familiar to Americans, but he declined. "If you're good enough, people will remember your name," he told the paper.

In addition to Blade Runner, other films included Ladyhawke, The Hitcher, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and Batman Begins.

He is survived by his wife Ineke. The couple was together for 50 years.

Originally published July 24, 10:40 a.m. PT.