Rust makes its way to consoles this spring

Double Eleven

Rust is one of the most popular PC games right now thanks to in part to a growing number of popular Twitch streamers playing the game. Soon, console players will get to try the survival game and see why so many PC players spend hours on the game.

A console version of Rust will release on the PS4 and Xbox One sometime this spring. Double Eleven is developing the port of the game that is currently in a closed beta. No specific release or price has been announced yet.

Facepunch Studios first released an early access version of Rust back in 2013, but the full release came in Feb. 2018. In the game, players are survivors on an island who have only a rock and torch, and try to survive against the environment, animals and more importantly, other players. Over time, surviving requires players to build their own base, tools and weapons.