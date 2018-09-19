Russo brothers tease Avengers 4 title with Instagram photo

Are you good at sussing out details hidden in seemingly bland photos? On Wednesday, the Russo brothers, directors of Avengers 4, tossed a Where's Waldo-style challenge onto Instagram and Twitter.

"Look hard... " Joe and Anthony Russo teased in the caption to a black-and-white photo of what appears to be Joe Russo sitting in a chair and looking at his laptop in the middle of an unfinished set. For some of us, that's no clue at all, but naturally, plenty of devoted fans saw more than that.

The general consensus on social media seems to be that there are letters hidden in the photo, but no one could agree on what exactly they spell. "Avengers: Endgame" was one popular nomination, playing off a line spoken by Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War.

Four A's.

A4

AVENGERS 4



You can't hide anything from me. pic.twitter.com/MTk00CJRSH — Greywaren (@Jimmy2495) September 19, 2018

Homer Simpson confirmed for AVENGERS 4 ! pic.twitter.com/4G1pPPoj4o — big boss ❗ (@biohazard444) September 19, 2018

if u zoom in real close u can see what the laptop says ?? pic.twitter.com/ZWVKFYti6b — Spidey Source (@tomhollandxmcu) September 19, 2018

4 A’s are pretty noticeable but I’m curious about the writing on that ladder (Mese = Month in Italian). Are we getting a title release in a month? pic.twitter.com/nJPrg9K2c1 — Connor Shannon (@CoShannon49) September 19, 2018

The Avengers 4 title mystery has been creating buzz since before Infinity War was released, with the brothers teasing back in March that the title could be hiding a bloody spoiler.

Some didn't bother to try and untangle the game but had fun tweeting about it anyway, sharing photos of Batman and other characters pondering puzzles.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN pic.twitter.com/NQyL0uYkHo — Jordan (@ZeusLFC) September 19, 2018

One fan pointed out that Anthony Russo isn't in the photo, and made a connection to the Infinity War plot events, writing, "Goddamnit, one of the Russo Brothers disappeared thanks to the Snap. Thanks a lot Thanos."

Goddamnit, one of the Russo Brothers disappeared thanks to the Snap. Thanks a lot Thanos. — J ? | The Returning Shadow (@ArtOfMaes) September 19, 2018

Avengers 4 isn't the only title mystery out there. Fans had hoped Star Wars star Mark Hamill was going to share the Star Wars: Episode IX title on his Twitter account, but it seems Hamill is just having fun with his fans. Naturally, the Russos could be pulling a similar prank, but no one will know for sure until the title is officially announced.

Whatever it's called, Avengers 4 is scheduled for a May 3, 2019, US release.