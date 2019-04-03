Russo brothers didn't trust Tom Holland with Avengers: Endgame script

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man can be a useful hero to have around. Just don't let any earth-shattering secrets slip to actor Tom Holland, the guy who plays him.

"Tom Holland does not get the script," Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo said at an event in India on Monday. "Tom Holland gets his lines and that's it. He doesn't even know who he's acting opposite of. We'll just, we use like very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene, because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut."

Now, Russo made that claim on April Fools' Day, but this is also a believable anecdote for numerous reasons. Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has been known to blab.

At ACE Comic Con in Phoenix in 2018, Holland pretty much confirmed his special treatment.

"I remember for Avengers, the Russo brothers are like, 'So you're just standing here, and you're fighting this guy and just do whatever' and I'm like, 'OK, who am I fighting?'" Holland said, according CNET sister site ComicBook.com. "And they were like, 'Well, we can't tell you because it's a secret.' I'm like, 'OK so what does he look like?' And they're like, 'Well, we can't tell you because that would give it away, so I'm like 'how big is he?' 'Well, we can't tell you because that would give it away.' So, I'm just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes."

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled for an April 26 release in the US, April 25 in the UK and April 24 in Australia.

